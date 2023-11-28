UP Crime: Man Opens Fire, Kills Daughter-In-Law's Father At Wedding Function In Greater Noida; Shocking Visuals Surface

Man shot dead by relative at a wedding function in Greater Noida | X

Greater Noida: In a sensational murder case, a man opened fire on his relative (father-in-law of his daughter) and killed the person at a wedding function in Bisrikh at a farm house in Greater Noida on Monday (November 27). Visuals showed the victim, Ashok Yadav, dead on the spot. The accused, Shekhar Yadav, is absconding after carrying out the killing after shooting the victim.

Personal enmity the reason behind the crime

Police reached the spot and investigated the location and spoke to the people at the wedding function. It came to light that the victim and accused, Ashok Yadav and Shekhar Yadav, were relatives. Accused Shekhar Yadav's daughter is married to victim Ashok Yadav's son.

The two families were at loggerheads and relations between them had soured. Some reports even claimed that the relations between the families had derailed after fights between the husband and wife, that is victim Ashok's son and Shekhar's daughter. However, this is yet to be conformed by the police.

The victim, Ashok Yadav, was a resident of Hoshiyarpur and the accused was living in Ghaziabad currently and is from UP's Hapur district.

Shocking visuals

Shocking visuals on social media depicted the day-light nature of the killing. The victim Ashok Yadav was seen fallen on the ground and blood stains were found on his body due to the bullet wound. The accused, Shekhar Yadav, ran away after opening fire and is absconding.

Five police teams have been formed to nab the accused. The hall where the firing took place is being thoroughly investigated by the police for clues and investigation in the case is underway.

Disclaimer: The below video contains visuals which might be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.