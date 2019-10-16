Haryana BJP MLA's wealth increases by Rs 93 crore in past five years: Report

Stage is all set in Haryana for the upcoming assembly election which will be held on October 21. Ahead of which, a report has surfaced saying that the Haryana cabinet minister Captain Abhimanyu's wealth has increased by about 120 per cent or Rs 93 Crore.

According to News18, the minister, who holds eight portfolios in the Bharatiya Janata Party government (BJP) in Haryana including Finance, Excise and Taxation, Revenue and Law & Legislature, has declared the value of his total assets to be Rs 170.45 crore in his nomination affidavit compared to Rs 77.4 crore that he declared in 2014. This is the highest increase in total assets of any re-contesting MLA in absolute monetary terms.

According to the ADR analysis, Captain Abhimanyu has declared his total annual income to be Rs 4.7 crore (as per last I-T return) in his affidavit. He declared his salary as a minister in the Haryana government, rental income, transportation business, interest and agriculture as the source of his income.

Captain Abhimanyu is a sitting BJP MLA from Narnaund constituency in Hisar district in Haryana and is contesting again from the same seat. He is also the second-richest candidate overall in the 2019 Haryana assembly polls behind Rohtas Singh of Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) who has declared assets worth over Rs 325 crore in his affidavit.