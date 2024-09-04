Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Give AAP A Chance For Good Schools, Hospitals, Free Power,' Says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia | X/ @msisodia

Chandigarh: Former deputy chief minister of Delhi and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, held a road show in Panipat town of Haryana on Wednesday and asked the people to give AAP a chance for good schools, hospitals, free power and water.

Accompanied by AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta and senior state vice president Anurag Dhanda, he showcased the AAP government’s functioning in Delhi and Punjab and said that it was not an election for any leader or party but for the good schools for the children, good hospitals for people, jobs for youths and women's safety.

He said when the people of Delhi gave Arvind Kejriwal a chance, the improvements in health services and schools were for anyone to see. ``Today, because of Arvind Kejriwal, 90% of the households in Delhi are getting zero electricity bills. The people of Delhi gave Arvind Kejriwal a chance and seeing his work, the people of Punjab also gave him a chance’’, he said and added that under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, free electricity is being provided in Punjab too, good schools and hospitals are being built.

``That is why I have come to request that this time in the elections, give one chance to your children's schools, good hospitals for your family, free electricity and water and one chance to Haryana's son Arvind Kejriwal’’, he said.

Sushil Gupta in his address also said the aim of AAP is to educate and develop India.