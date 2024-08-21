Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal Announces Key Dates, Voter Details, And Polling Booths | Representational Image

Chandigarh: Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal on Tuesday said that while the Election Commission of India has declared the schedule for the Haryana Legislative Assembly general elections and that an official notification for this election will be issued on September 5, 2024, the nomination papers can be filed until September 12, 2024.

Briefing newspersons here, he said that the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on September 13, 2024, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 16, 2024. Voting in the state will be held on October 1, 2024, and the counting of votes will take place on October 4, 2024.

He also said that the final voter list will be published on August 27, 2024. If the names of young individuals who turned 18 by July 1, 2024, are not on the voter list, they should contact their respective BLO and complete the necessary form to get their vote registered. The last date to receive nomination papers is September 12, and applications for voter registration can be submitted up to September 2.

He stated that 2,03,27,631 voters in the state will be able to exercise their right to vote. Out of these, 1,08,19,021 are male, 95,08,155 are female, and 455 are third-gender voters. There are 4,82,896 young voters in the 18 to 19 age group. Similarly, there are 1,49,387 voters with disabilities, and 2,42,818 voters who are over 85 years old. Also, there are 9,554 voters who are over 100 years old. The 20 to 29 age group includes 41,52,806 voters.

Agarwal said there will be 20,629 polling booths in the state, of which 7,132 will be in urban areas and 13,497 in rural areas. He further said that Haryana has 90 assembly constituencies, out of which 17 are reserved constituencies.