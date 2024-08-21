 Haryana: Senior Jat Leader O P Dhankar To Head BJP's 14-Member Poll Manifesto Committee For October Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: Senior Jat Leader O P Dhankar To Head BJP's 14-Member Poll Manifesto Committee For October Elections

Haryana: Senior Jat Leader O P Dhankar To Head BJP's 14-Member Poll Manifesto Committee For October Elections

Senior Jat leader and former minister O P Dhankar would head the 14-member BJP’s Haryana poll manifesto committee. Haryana assembly polls are scheduled for October 1 and the results would be out on October 4.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 03:25 AM IST
article-image
Haryana: Senior Jat Leader O P Dhankar To Head BJP's 14-Member Poll Manifesto Committee For October Elections | Facebook

Chandigarh: Senior Jat leader and former minister O P Dhankar would head the 14-member BJP’s Haryana poll manifesto committee. Haryana assembly polls are scheduled for October 1 and the results would be out on October 4.

Announcing the formation of the poll manifesto committee, the Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, a Brahmin face in the saffron party, said that the other committee members included senior leaders Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Pawar, Capt Abhimanyu, Kiran Chaudhry, Ranbir Gangwa, Vipul Goel, Sunita Duggal, Ved Pal, Satya Prakash Jarawat, Bhupeshwar Dayal, Abhey Yadav, Sanjay Sharma, Madan Goyal, Roji Malik Anand and Bhavya Bishnoi – giving representation to different communities regions of the state.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Extends Tender Deadline For Desalination Project Amid Limited Bids And Allegations Of Cartelisation
Mumbai: BMC Extends Tender Deadline For Desalination Project Amid Limited Bids And Allegations Of Cartelisation
Mumbai: MHADA Asked To Resolve Rehabilitation Disputes In Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project Amid Pollution Concerns
Mumbai: MHADA Asked To Resolve Rehabilitation Disputes In Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project Amid Pollution Concerns
Navi Mumbai: Party Turns Tragic As One Friend Stabs Another In Panvel, Suspect Arrested
Navi Mumbai: Party Turns Tragic As One Friend Stabs Another In Panvel, Suspect Arrested
CERT-In Alerts Citizens About Social Media Impersonation Fraud; Advises On Safety Measures
CERT-In Alerts Citizens About Social Media Impersonation Fraud; Advises On Safety Measures
Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections: Vinesh Phogat To Join Politics, Likely To Contest Against Her Cousin...
article-image

Dhankar, who is national secretary of the saffron party and who was also state party president, is expected to submit the manifesto at the earliest with representation from all the stratas of the society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: Senior Jat Leader O P Dhankar To Head BJP's 14-Member Poll Manifesto Committee For October...

Haryana: Senior Jat Leader O P Dhankar To Head BJP's 14-Member Poll Manifesto Committee For October...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Denounces Fake Letter Claiming Investigation By Dr Akash Nag, Advises...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Denounces Fake Letter Claiming Investigation By Dr Akash Nag, Advises...

Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Khushwant Saheb Criticises Congress Over Devendra Yadav’s Arrest

Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Khushwant Saheb Criticises Congress Over Devendra Yadav’s Arrest

Goa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB

Goa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB

Chhattisgarh Govt Appoints New District In-Charge Secretaries

Chhattisgarh Govt Appoints New District In-Charge Secretaries