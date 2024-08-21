Haryana: Senior Jat Leader O P Dhankar To Head BJP's 14-Member Poll Manifesto Committee For October Elections | Facebook

Chandigarh: Senior Jat leader and former minister O P Dhankar would head the 14-member BJP’s Haryana poll manifesto committee. Haryana assembly polls are scheduled for October 1 and the results would be out on October 4.

Announcing the formation of the poll manifesto committee, the Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, a Brahmin face in the saffron party, said that the other committee members included senior leaders Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Pawar, Capt Abhimanyu, Kiran Chaudhry, Ranbir Gangwa, Vipul Goel, Sunita Duggal, Ved Pal, Satya Prakash Jarawat, Bhupeshwar Dayal, Abhey Yadav, Sanjay Sharma, Madan Goyal, Roji Malik Anand and Bhavya Bishnoi – giving representation to different communities regions of the state.

Dhankar, who is national secretary of the saffron party and who was also state party president, is expected to submit the manifesto at the earliest with representation from all the stratas of the society.