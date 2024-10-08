Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP Candidate Gian Chand Gupta

BJP Leader Gian Chand Gupta | ANI

Panchkula (Haryana): With the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly General elections 2024 to start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday expressed his confidence and said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would emerge victorious in the state for the third time.

"I am sure the BJP's 'Lotus' will bloom here for the third time. We have the blessings of Mata Mansa Devi. I am fully confident that the results will be very good and I will win the Panchkula seat. Every party claims that they will win but as per the inputs that we have received, we see the BJP forming the government in the state for the third time. As far as exit polls are concerned, even in Chhattisgarh, the polls were adverse and showed the Congress forming the government. However, the BJP formed the government" Gupta said.

Gupta also confirmed that he was confident of winning his seat with a good margin.

Speaking to ANI, he said "The government will be formed with full majority. I am confident I will win my seat 110 per cent with a good margin."

BJP Leader Gian Chand Gupta On AAP

Adding on, he said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had contested in the state for tokenism and further added that there is no seriousness and the possibility of the party winning seats was less.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has contested for tokenism, but there is no seriousness. I don't see them winning any seats and the elections. But elections are elections, every party contests to win," Gupta said.

Statement Of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, contesting the elections from the Ladwa assembly of Kurukshetra visited the Saini Samaj Dharamshala here and was seen interacting with the party workers and supporters.

"BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten years...BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society...Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption," Saini said.