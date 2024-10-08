Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Seat By Margin Of 70,626 Votes, Says 'Congress Set To Form Government With Majority'

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | ANI

Rohtak (Haryana): Former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda who retained his stronghold on the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency on Tuesday continued to express optimism about his party's victory in the results of the Haryana Assembly polls.

"As per the input I have with me, we are touching the majority. Congress is getting the majority. There are several seats that we have won...but the same is yet to be updated..." Hooda told reporters here as the Election Commission continued posting results from the counting of votes that began at 8 am today.

"I have news that counting is stopped at several places. We are getting the majority...This is a game, the ball is sometimes here, sometimes there but we will do the final goal," Hooda said.

About The Win

Hooda trounced his nearest rival Manju the candidate put up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 70626 as per the Election Commission.

Other candidates are Pravin Guskhani from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sushila Devi from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Krishan from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

At 2:45 pm the EC data said that Congress had won 9 seats and was leading in 27 others, while the BJP had won 4 seats and was leading in 44 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal was leading in two seats and the BSP in one seat. Independants were leading in three seats of the total 90 Assembly seats in the State.