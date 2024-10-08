AAP Opens Account In J&K, Gets Rejected In Haryana

X | @MehrajMalikAAP

While all eyes were primarily on the performance of the BJP and Congress in the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party succeeded in opening its account in Jammu and Kashmir, whereas the people of Haryana have rejected AAP. Haryana is a neighbouring state of Punjab and Delhi, where AAP currently holds power.

AAP's Mehraj Malik defeated BJP's Gajay Singh Rana in Doda constituency with over 4500 votes.

According to Election Commission website, 23228 valid votes were polled for Mehraj, while BJP's Gajay Singh Rana received 18690 votes.

After results were declared for Doda seat by ECI, former Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Mehraj Malik on X.

"Hearty congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mehraj Malik for achieving a resounding victory by defeating the BJP in Doda. You fought an excellent election. Congratulations to the entire Aam Aadmi Party for having an MLA in a fifth state," tweeted Kejriwal.

डोडा से आम आदमी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार मेहराज मलिक द्वारा बीजेपी को हराकर शानदार जीत हासिल करने के लिए बहुत बहुत बधाई। आप बहुत अच्छा चुनाव लड़े।



पांचवें राज्य में MLA बनने पर पूरी आम आदमी पार्टी को बधाई। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 8, 2024

After the results became clearer for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with the JKNC leading in over 41 seats as of 2 PM, former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah told the media, "People have given their mandate; they have proven that they don't accept the decision that was taken on August 5... Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Minister."

According to report, AAP had fielded total 7 candidates in J&K assembly elections.

AAP performance in Haryana is seen as major setback for the Kejriwal-led party as it fielded candidate in 89 out of 90 assembly seats in the state. Haryana is also the home state of former Delhi CM Kejriwal.