Haryana: Amit Shah Lauds Khattar Govt For Elevating Cultural Harmony At Int'l Gita Mahotsav

Union Minister Amit Shah | PIB Twitter

Chandigarh: Union home minister Amit Shah, who was in Haryana's Kurukshetra city on Friday to participate in the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav (IGM), underscored the timeless wisdom embedded in Srimad Bhagavad Gita as a solution to individual, societal, national, and global challenges.

Addressing a gathering during the Sant Sammelan organised as a part of IGM, he not only lauded Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government to elevate cultural harmony globally through the IGM since 2016 but also highlighted the historical significance of Kurukshetra, where over 5,000 years ago, Lord Shri Krishna delivered the profound message of Gita.

The Bhagvad Gita: Amit Shah's guiding light

Sharing a personal anecdote, the Union home minister revealed that the teachings of Holy Gita, instilled by his mother since childhood, had been a guiding light, helping him navigate life's challenges without succumbing to disappointment and sorrows.

Acknowledging the efforts of Haryana chief minister, Shah lauded him for giving the Gita Mahotsav an international character, expanding its format, and facilitating the global dissemination of Gita's timeless wisdom. He also commended the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that from 2014 to 2024, historic decisions had been made to awaken India's self - construction of the Shri Ram temple, the abrogation of Article 370, and transformative developmental projects.

Welcoming the union home minister, Khattar commended the Government of India, operating in alignment with Indian cultural values since 2014, and praised Prime Minister Modi and union home minister Shah for their effective resolution of complex issues.

During the event, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj also addressed the Sant Sammelan, contributing their perspectives on the significance of the Bhagavad Gita.