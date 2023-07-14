2-Day G20 Meet: Amit Shah Lauds Haryana Govt at AI Exhibition | PIB Twitter

Chandigarh: The Haryana government is making sincere efforts to ensure the safety of the public, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday while inaugurating a two-day exhibition in Gurugram.

The exhibition has been organised by the Haryana government as part of the two-day G20 meet on the theme of “crime and security in the era of NFT (non-fungible token), AI (artificial intelligence) and metaverse”.

Shah views documentary of Haryana Govt

The state government was fulfilling its responsibility effectively with regard to public service, said Shah who also viewed a documentary of the Haryana government which highlighted various topics such as police reforms in Haryana, the establishment of a cyber forensic lab in Panchkula, cyber helpline 1930, 318 cyber help desks, 29 cyber police stations, according to an official release.

The steps taken by the state government to check cyber fraud include public awareness programmes and social media campaigns, setting up of 318 cyber help desks manned by 700 trained police personnel to assist in preventing cybercrime, setting up of helpline number 1930 and the Emergency Response Support System Dial 112 and the setting up of 29 cyber police stations across the state. These measures are aimed at facilitating the prompt handling of cybercrime complaints.

The government release said that a cyber forensic lab had also been set up in Panchkula to help prevent and investigate cybercrime and a state level cyber crime coordination center had also been established in Panchkula.

