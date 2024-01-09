 Haryana Accident Video: 2 Delhi Police Inspectors Die In Horrific Car-Truck Collision In Sonipat
The accident was reported at around 11:30 pm on Monday near Kundali Border in Haryana's Sonipat district

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Sonepat: In a shocking and horrific accident that has come to light, two Delhi police inspectors lost their lives after their car rammed into a canter truck in Sonepat district of Haryana. In the video it can be clearly seen that the car is completely damaged to the extend that it is almost crushed into a wreckege. Tyres are seen lying on the side, all windows broken and bonnet completely damaged. The accident was reported at around 11:30 pm on Monday near Kundali Border in Haryana's Sonipat district.

The accident was followed by another major road accident that was reported in Haryana's Sirsa. Six people including three men and three women were killed in a horrific road accident that took place on Monday night. All of them were traveling in a car from Ganganagar city of Rajasthan to Hisar city of Haryana to attend the funeral of an acquaintance. The driver reportedly lost control of the car near Shergarh village in Sirsa.

As soon as the information was received after the accident, Dabwali ambulance driver Kulwant Singh and city police station in-charge Dabwali Shailendra Kumar reached the spot with their team and took the injured out of the car. But five people died on the spot. While one person died on the way to the hospital.

