Haryana: 20% Rise In State Govt's Tax Revenue Collection In 5 Months

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Chandigarh: The excise and taxation department of the Haryana government has claimed to have registered a 20% increase in Haryana's tax collection in the first five months of this year; From April to August of the financial year 2023-24, revenue of Rs 27,438 crore has been collected in Haryana.

An official spokesperson said on Monday that while efforts were being made by the department to maximise revenue and minimise leakages, the excise and taxation department had collected tax of Rs 27,438 crore in the first five months of this financial year (April-August 2023), which was 20% more than the previous year, whereas in the same period last year the state had collected revenue of Rs 22,880 crore.

Breakdown of Collections

In the first five months of this financial year, the excise and taxation department collected VAT of Rs 4,686 crore, while the SGST collection including IGST settlement, SGST compensation stood at Rs 17,062 crore, which is 30.2% higher than the previous year. With this, an excise collection of Rs 4,792 crores was done with an increase of 15.15%.

He further said that the state had collected a total GST of Rs 33,527.42 crore in the financial year 2022-23. Haryana stood at the fourth position in total per capita GST collection for the financial year 2022-23. In terms of total collection across all states, Haryana continues to rank sixth in the country in FY 2021-22 and FY 2022- 23. Haryana, with only 2% share in the total population, contributes 6% to the total GST collection of the country.

Revenue's Vital Role

The spokesperson further said that revenue was an important source for the government, which provided necessary funds to develop various government projects, provide citizen services and encourage the development of the country and the region. Efforts were on to collect more revenue than the target of Rs 57,931 crore set for the department in the state budget, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)