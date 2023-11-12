Haryana: 12 Rescued After Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Sonipat's Residential Building In 2nd Fire Incident In A Day; Visuals Surface

Massive fire engulfed a residential building in Haryana's Sonipat on Saturday, November 11. | ANI

Sonipat: A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Sonipat, on Saturday night (November 12). The fire was later brought under control by the joint operation between the teams of the Sonipat Fire Department and the Delhi Fire Department. A total of 12 people were rescued from the spot. There is no information on any injuries or casualties in the incident, as per reports.

As soon as news about the fire in the building spread in the locality, people rushed to the spot. The video shows firefighters and rescue teams preparing for the rescue operation with people anxiously waiting for the news of safety of people who were trapped. 12 people were rescued by the team, according to updates.

Fire breaks out at napkin manufacturing company in Rewari

In a separate incident of fire from Haryana on Saturday evening, a massive fire broke out at a napkin manufacturing company near Raliawas village in Haryana's Rewari district on Saturday (November 11) night.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. However, at the time of writing this story, no casualties were reported.

