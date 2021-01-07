Harsh Vardhan to meet state health ministers as India readies for COVID-19 vaccine's dry-run

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is slated to hold a video conferencing on Thursday with health ministers of all the states and union territories to review preparedness for another nationwide dry run of administering Covid-19 vaccine on January 8.

The Central government is gearing up for the roll out of Covid-19 vaccine across the country. As a simulation of actual execution, another round of dry run will now be conducted in all 700 plus districts of all states and UTs, except Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, on Friday.

Each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run including a public health facility like a District Hospital or Medical College, private health facility and rural or urban outreach sites. The mock drill will familiarise the state, district, block and hospital level officers on all aspects of Covid-19 roll out.

This activity will help administrators in strengthening the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identification of any residual challenges prior to the actual implementation and to provide confidence to the programme managers at all levels to carry out a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive.

To facilitate the entire vaccination process, a software, 'Co-WIN', has been developed by the Health Ministry for real time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccine.