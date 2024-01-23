Harni Lake Tragedy: Families Of 14 Victims, Who Died In Boat Mishap, File Writ Petition In Supreme Court

Harni Lake Tragedy | File

Seeking comprehensive justice, families of the victims in the Harni Lake tragedy have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, joining hands with families impacted by the Morbi bridge collapse. The petition, filed through Advocate Utkarsh Dave, demands decisive action against officials allegedly responsible for the January 18th disaster that claimed the lives of 12 children and 2 teachers.

The VMC is accused of gross negligence in the petition

The petition meticulously outlines the alleged nexus between the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the contractor operating the ill-fated boat. It accuses the VMC of gross negligence, highlighting the operation of an engine boat under a paddle boat permit. The petition further raises questions about the role of the Vadodara Collector, who granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) despite the apparent safety violations.

"The negligence of the officials has created a man-made disaster," the petition states, demanding heavy compensation for the affected families under the relevant act. VMC Commissioner Vinod Rao's notarized document, presented in the Supreme Court, adds weight to the accusations.

The Harni Lake victim's families hope for a decisive response

The Harni Lake tragedy petition comes on the heels of the Gujarat High Court's suo moto petition filed on Sunday. Chief Justice Sunita Aggarwal and Justice Anirudh Mayini ordered the state home department to submit an action taken report, with the next hearing scheduled for January 29th.

With both a public interest petition and a writ petition now pending before the Supreme Court, the families of the Harni Lake victims hope for a decisive response. They seek not just compensation but also accountability for the tragic loss of their loved ones.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our children and teachers. We hope that the Supreme Court will take swift action to ensure justice is served and such tragedies never happen again," said a spokesperson for the families of the Harni Lake victims.

"The negligence of the officials is clear. We demand accountability and heavy compensation for the families who have lost everything," stated Advocate Utkarsh Dave, representing the petitioners.