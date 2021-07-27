Harappan city of Dholavira becomes fourth site in Gujarat to get UNESCO’s World Heritage tag: All you need to know about it

Ahmedabad: In a big moment for archaeologists, historians and urban planners in Gujarat and across the country, Dholavira, a famous Harappan-era metropolis in the mystical desert district of Kutch, was on Tuesday inscribed on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Dholavira becomes the fourth site in Gujarat after the historic Ahmedabad city, Rani ki Vav in Patan and Champaner near Pavagadh and 40th in India to figure among UNESCO’s World Heritage sites.

The decision was taken at the 44th ongoing session of the World Heritage Committee of the UNESCO which is chaired from China and is meeting from July 16 to July 31. The 13th century Rudreswara temple in Telangana has also been included in the list.

As the news broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle, stating: “Absolutely delighted by this news. Dholavira was an important urban centre and is one of our most important linkages to our past. It is a must-visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology.”