Har Ghar Jhanda campaign: Centre to encourage hoisting Tricolour at houses; here's all you need to know

The central government has decided to launch 'Har Ghar Jhanda' campaign on August 15, under which people will be encouraged to hoist the national flag over their houses on Independence Day, according to India Today report.

The initiative will be a part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), celebration and commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence.

Here's you need to know about the 'Har Ghar Jhanda' campaign:

The Union ministry has urged people to hoist the Tricolour at their homes, institutions and establishments and also sing the National Anthem with family to mark the celebration of Independence Day on August 15.

According to Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, arrangements are being made to hoist the Tricolour at about 2,000 ASI protected monuments across the country. Furthermore, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be roped in to encourage people living in the vicinity of protected sites to participate in the campaign in large numbers.

The government has decided not to distribute flags for the campaign. Instead, people are expected to purchase flags on their own so that they should have a sense of pride.

According to the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, residents of nearby villages and towns will also be invited for the grand flag hoisting at 2,000 monuments to ignite patriotism among people.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said over 3,500 inscriptions were discovered and deciphered across India since 2014. At the 37th Meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) held here, he said the ministry is working on an amendment to the ancient monuments and archaeological sites law to make it more "flexible and friendly".

As many as nine new sites, including the Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar, the Kakatiya Rudrappa temple in Telangana and Dholavira in Gujarat, got inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage sites list taking India's count to 40, the minister said.

The minister added that India will be hosting the G20 grouping and the meetings will be held in important places that will include sites maintained by the ASI.