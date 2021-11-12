Har Ghar Dastak campaign: We want first dose coverage to reach 90% by November 30, says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday updating on the COVID-19 vaccination status in India said that so far 80% single dose and 39% double doses have been covered.

Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry during online interactive session on ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign informed that under 'Har Ghar Dastak', we want the first dose coverage to reach 90% by 30th November and max for 2nd dose.

The central government had recently launched a month-long "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign to ensure no person is left behind in the vaccination exercise. The Union Health Ministry recently had written to several states and UTs asking them to prioritise administering the second dose to beneficiaries who have not got themselves jabbed after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two doses

Agnani said that under the campaign, health workers will knock at every door, check, inspire and motivate people to take the vaccine.

"Every individual has a role, we've requested NGOs too," he said. "By 30 November we should reach our goal. We have 3 vaccines Covaxin, Covishield and SputnikV, Agnani added.

Meanwhile, a campaign to carry out this house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of people got underway in the national capital today.

According to a poster issued by the Delhi government, the drive will be carried out from November 12-27.

Walk-in vaccination facility for people going for their first or second dose, is open at all centres, and no prior registration is required, according to the poster.

People with severe physical disability, incapable of visiting nearest centre can contact authorities on prescribed numbers, which were shared in the poster.

Over two crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi till date, including more than 77 lakh who have got both doses, according to official data shared by the health department.

The steady pace of vaccination and that a large number of people have already been infected by Covid could be the reasons why the daily cases have not crossed the 100-mark in nearly three-and-a-half months in Delhi, experts had said in mid-October.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 06:18 PM IST