Happy Birthday Mamata Banerjee: 5 lesser known facts about West Bengal Chief Minister

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a well known figure in Indian political circles. The Trinamool Congress chief has led her party to victory twice in the state and is currently campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections. On Tuesday Mamata turned 66-years-old, with many extending their wishes via social media platforms.

Now, we all know Banerjee as a politician. Some are also aware of her proclivity towards poetry and painting. But did you know that she was the first female Chief Minister of West Bengal? Or that she was once part of the NDA? Below, we've put together a list of 10 facts that you probably didn't know about Mamata Banerjee. Take a look:

1. She was the Railway Minister of India twice. In 2002, she became the first female minister to present the Railways Budget. She is also the first female Minister of Coal, and MoS for Human Resource Development, Youth Affairs, Sports, and Women and Child Development.