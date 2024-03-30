'Happily Waiting To Enjoy Loot And Power': Netizens React After Video Of Hemant Soren’s Wife Meeting Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Goes Viral

ANI

Soon after the video of the former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife meeting jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal surfaced on social media, netizens wasted no time in expressing their reactions.

#WATCH | Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former CM Hemant Soren meets Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/SVLAkLCpbW — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

Users on X left no stone unturned in targeting the duo, with some leaving harsh comments and others making mocking statements. Many users pointed out how the duo allegedly "sent their husbands to jail and are now happily awaiting to enjoy the loot and power."

One particular comment by @BellamSwathi which got over two thousand views and multiple reactions read, "Both sent hubbies to jail and are happily awaiting to enjoy the loot and power"

Another user @melonhuske said, "And we can see the grandeur of the SHEESH MAHAL... Clears the mist why it is so dear to hold on to it"

@SpecialistDoct posted, "The country has seen what a Rabri Devi can do to a state. Here, it's two. Imagine how much damage both can do. So, Janata sawdhaan!"

Aam Aadmi Party leader, Atishi, reacting to the video said, "BJP should be scared when they see this video of two strong women, who have not been intimidated by the brute power of central agencies used against their husbands, who were heading democratically elected governments. I salute @KejriwalSunita and Kalpana Soren for their strength and courage"

Kalpna Soren met Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi Chief Minister's residence on 6 Flagstaff Road. The meeting between the two lasted for 15-20 minutes, officials said.

Hemant Soren is behind bars after his arrest in January by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand.

Kalpna Soren along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is scheduled to attend the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders' rally, which was announced after the AAP national convener Kejriwal's arrest, on Sunday.

Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to take part in the rally, AAP leaders said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government.