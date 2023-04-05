Hanuman Jayanti 2023: MHA asks states to ensure peace during festivities after clashes during Ram Navami across India

Home Minister Amit Shah | File

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all states prepping for Hanuman Jayanti on Wednesday.

The advisory stated that the governments maintain law and order and ensure the festival is peacefully observed and the state mechanisms have been asked to monitor any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society.

This is breaking news, further details awaited