Hacked? Indian flag makes appearance on Pak's Dawn News; probe ordered

Pakistan's Dawn news channel baffled many viewers after the Indian flag was seen superimposed over the video the channel was playing, with "Happy Independence Day' written below the flag.

Now, according to reports, the channel says that it had been hacked. Wion News journalist Sidhant Sibal took to Twitter on Sunday night sharing the video of the same, adding that an investigation had been ordered.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 3.30 pm and it is not quite know for how long it was telecast.