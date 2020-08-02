Hacked? Indian flag makes appearance on Pak's Dawn News; probe ordered

Pakistan's Dawn news channel baffled many viewers after the Indian flag was seen superimposed over the video the channel was playing, with "Happy Independence Day' written below the flag.
Now, according to reports, the channel says that it had been hacked. Wion News journalist Sidhant Sibal took to Twitter on Sunday night sharing the video of the same, adding that an investigation had been ordered.
The incident is said to have occurred at around 3.30 pm and it is not quite know for how long it was telecast.
If proved, this could be the first of its case of TV network being hacked in Indian subcontinent, the Wion journalist says.
Incidentally, if you're wondering whether a TV station or channel can be hacked in the first place, the answer is yes. It might, however, be a comparatively bigger effort than hacking a run of the mill website.
Meanwhile, Dawn News confirmed the news and said that they have initiated a probe in the matter.
"Dawn News is investigating the sudden broadcast of Indian flags and Happy Independence Day text on its screen. The agency is investigating the matter and will inform its viewers as soon as it reaches a final conclusion," Dawn News said on its website.
Well, this is not the first time the Pakistani news channel has made a gaffe. IIn a grave case of putting the cart before the horse, Dawn News killed off UK PM Boris Johnson while citing a fake BBC source.
Several Twitter users called out the news channel for the grave – pun intended – mistake.
