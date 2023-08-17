Gynavapi Case: Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh Calls For Out-Of-Court Settlement, Hindu Side Lawyer Disagrees

Gyanvapi mosque |

A Hindu outfit on the forefront of a legal battle on Gyanvapi complex located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple has written an open letter advocating an out-of-court settlement of the dispute.

The letter has come at a time when a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex is underway on the order of the Varanasi district court.

Jitendra Singh Bisen, chief of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, has written an open letter inviting the Hindu and Muslim sides to hold talks to settle the Gyanvapi complex dispute with mutual consent.

'Anti-social elements want to take advantage'

Bisen said that the letter has been issued on behalf of the Hindu side after the consent of Rakhi Singh, the main litigant in the case. "If this matter can be resolved by mutual consent, then nothing can be better than that," he added.

Bisen in his letter said some anti-social elements want to take advantage of this constitutional fight between Hindus and Muslims for their personal gains which can prove to be harmful for both, the country and the society.

In such a situation, it is the duty of all of us to set an example by settling this dispute peacefully through mutual dialogue, keeping in mind the safety and security of our country and society, he said.

"It is possible that a peaceful solution can be found outside the court in the above matter by mutual discussion. We welcome all of you to this dialogue with an open and pure heart," read the letter.

Intezamia Masjid Committee to deliberate on the letter

Joint Secretary of Intezamia Masjid Committee, Mohammad Yasin said the committee has received the letter and it will be deliberated upon in a meeting.

"We have received the letter through the media. The letter will be presented in the committee's meeting. Whatever decision will be taken by the members of the committee will be valid," Yasin said.

Hindu side lawyer disagrees

Meanwhile, Hai Shankar Jain, counsel of other Hindu litigants in the case, in a post on X, said, "I want to say clearly that Sanatan Dharmi will not compromise on an inch of Bholenath in Kashi, it is possible that Muslims should apologise and remove their illegal occupation." Recently Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the Muslim community should come forward to admit that "a historic mistake" had happened at the site of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and propose a "solution."

"If we call it a mosque, that will lead to a dispute. We should call it Gyanvapi. It is Gyanvapi. What is a Trishul doing inside the mosque?" Adityanath had asked in an interview with press.

