Gyanvapi Mosque Case: SC To Hear Hindu Side's Plea Of Scientific Survey Of 'Shivaling' Found Inside Masjid

Gyanvapi Mosque | File Pic

Delhi: The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Monday will hear the Hindu side's plea for the scientific survey of the Shivaling which was found inside the Gyanvapi Masjid compund in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The Hindu side is demanding the scientific survey to determine the antiquity of the Shivaling.

On Wednesday (January 31), the Varanasi District Court had allowed the Hindu side to perform rituals in the Vyasa Tehkhana of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The Hindu side's move of demanding the scientific survay came after the Muslim side denied the Hindu side's claim and said that the structure is a fountain and not a Shivaling.

The Supreme Court will also hear the Hindu side's plea of opening all the ten Tehkhanas which are located inside the Gyanvapi Masjid Compound and has also requested to conduct a survey of these Tehkhanas.

The Supreme Court will also hear the Muslim side's plea against the Varanasi District court's order allowing the Hindu side to perform rituals in the Vyasa Tehkhana and also the worship of Shringar Gauri. The Muslim side has claimed that the assertion of such plea is not permissible under the Places of Worship Act.

In a big win for the Hindu side, many Hindu devotees flooded the Gyanvapi Mosque after the Varanasi District court had granted the permission for the worship and performing rituals in the Tehkhana of the Mosque compound.

The court had also directed the district administration to make the necessary steps for the devotees to perform the rituals within the next seven days.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), the panel that manages the Gyanvapi mosque, said in a statement that it will continue its efforts for the safety and preservation of the Gyanvapi Mosque until the last breath.

The AIM moved Allahabad High Court against the decision of the Varanasi District Court allowing the performance of rituals in the Vyasa Tehkhana of the Gyanvapi Mosque.