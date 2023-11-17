Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI Requests 15 Days' Extension For Survey Report Submission

Gyanvapi mosque |

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought 15 days time to submit the report of the survey conducted in the Gyanvapi mosque premises at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The District Judge of Varanasi, Ajay Krishna Vishwesh heard the plea of the ASI on Friday in which it sought more time to prepare the report of the survey. The counsel of ASI informed court that the report is under preparation and would take some time as the Hyderabad lab has yet not provided the report of the Ground Penetration Radar (GPR). The GPR report may come in a few days and hence 15days time be given to the ASI for the submission of the survey report. The District Judge would continue hearing on the extension application of ASI on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that the court had asked ASI to submit the report of the Gyanvapi survey in a sealed envelope on Thursday. The ASI conducted a survey of the premises of Gyanvapi for more than 100 days. During this survey the ASI team found 250 desecrated idols, earthen pots, clay and metal symbols in the premises. All these items were deposited in the locker in the presence of the District Magistrate of Varanasi.

The special governing counsel of the union government, Amit Srivastava said that ASI could not prepare the report of the survey as yet and that is why it has asked for more time.

Earlier on May 16 this year four women devotees had filed a petition in the court seeking ASI survey of the Gyanvapi premises. The counsel of these devotees, Vishnu Shankar Jain had claimed about the presence of Hindu religious symbols inside the Gyanwapi mosque premises. After this the District Judge of Varanasi on July 21 issued an order asking ASI to conduct a survey of the Gyanwapi mosque except for the sealed Wajukhana. The ASI team had started the survey on July 24 but the Anjuman Intezamia Committee of the mosque had approached the Supreme court which stayed it. Later on the Allahabad High Court and then Supreme Court permitted for the survey which finally began on August 4 and concluded on November 16.

Initially the Varanasi court had given 28 for the survey to be completed but extended the deadline thrice at the behest of ASI.

