Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Varanasi Court Asks ASI To Keep Survey's Evidence Safe & Submit List To District Magistrate

Lucknow: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) conducting a survey at the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi has asked to safely keep the evidence found and submit a list of it to the District Magistrate.

The District Judge of Varanasi court Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesh on Thursday gave his verdict on the petition filed by Rakhi Singh and directed to ASI to submit all the objects found in the ongoing survey to the District Magistrate.

Hindu petitioner demands preservation of survey evidence

The Hindu petitioner Rakhi Singh had filed a petition in the district court demanding preservation of the evidence found during the survey. She had apprehended that the mosque committee might tamper with the evidence. The Court has asked the ASI team to keep the evidence in a safe locked room and submit its list to the DM of Varanasi.

Meanwhile the mosque committee has objected over the decision of the court and said that it would file a revision petition soon. The committee also raised objections to the ASI’s use of machines and equipment to conduct the survey.

Evidence room for survey proof?

SN Chaturvedi, the counsel appearing for the Hindu petitioner said that his main plea was to make an evidence room where the proof found during the survey of ASI should be kept safely.

However, On September 18, the Allahabad High Court would hear a petition challenging maintainability of a suit seeking restoration of the temple where the Gyanvapi mosque stands in Varanasi. This petition has been filed by the mosque committee of Gyanvapi.

