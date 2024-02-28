 Gyanvapi Dispute: Hindu Petition Urges Terrace Entry Ban At Complex
Gyanvapi Dispute: Hindu Petition Urges Terrace Entry Ban At Complex

Citing concerns over the age of the terrace, estimated to be 500 years old, the petition raises apprehensions about potential accidents.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Gyanvapi Mosque complex | File

In a recent development, the Hindu side has lodged a fresh petition in Varanasi court seeking to halt access to the terrace of 'Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana', situated in the southern vicinity of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Plaintiff Ram Prasad Singh, representing the Hindu side, underscored the need to prevent people from offering namaz on the terrace, emphasizing the necessity for repairs to avert any possible accidents, particularly during worship gatherings.

This move comes in the wake of the Allahabad High Court's recent dismissal of a petition challenging the Varanasi district court's decision on January 31, permitting Hindus to conduct puja in the southern cellar of the complex. The plea was presented by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and was heard by Justice Rohit Ranjan Aggarwal on Monday.

The Varanasi district court's directive not only sanctioned the puja but also instructed the district administration to facilitate arrangements for devotees to perform rituals, further mandating the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust to designate a priest for the ceremonies.

Subsequently, the mosque committee contested the decision of the Varanasi court in the Allahabad High Court, initiating a legal battle over the management and access to religious spaces within the historic complex.

