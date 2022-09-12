Gyanvapi case: Woman petitioner dances and celebrates Varanasi court's verdict, says 'India is happy today'; WATCH

After the Varanasi Districts and Sessions court on Monday upheld the maintainability of the Hindu side’s petition in the Gyanvapi mosque complex case, a petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas rejoiced the moment.

Celebrating the court's verdict, petitioner Vyas said, "Bharat (India) is happy today, my Hindu brothers and sisters should light diyas to celebrate."

Vyas with other women danced and celebrated the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict.

The court dismissed a plea of Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case and posted the matter to further hearing on September 22.

"The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22," said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

"It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace," said Sohan Lal Arya, a petitioner in the Gyanvapi case.

The petition was filed by five women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Following this, a Varanasi court ordered the survey of the mosque complex. Following this, a local Varanasi court ordered a videography survey of the complex in May. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

After the videography survey claims were made by the Hindu side that a structure, resembling a Shivling was found in the mosque complex but the Masjid committee contested that it was a fountain and not a Shivling.

According to the petitioners, a self-styled Jyotirling of Lord Vishwanath in Kashi is in the mosque complex.

The petitioner also claimed that in 1669, Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb had destroyed a portion of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and had built the Gyanvapi Mosque.

Notably, the Supreme Court on July 21 said that it will await the Varanasi district judge's decision on the Gyanvapi mosque committee's application.

On May 20, the apex court had transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying considering the "complexities and sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

The bench also said that no manner of restriction should be imposed on Muslims entering the mosque to offer namaz or religious observances.