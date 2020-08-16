Gwalior-Chambal Expressway to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

While addressing a public gathering, Chouhan said, "When I had an accident, I decided not to contest the polls. I had put forth my request in front of Vajpayee ji, but he refused. Vajpayee ji told me that he can't leave me when I am in trouble."

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji never compromised on his principles. He gave speeches in Hindi. The whole world was stunned when nuclear testing took place in Pokaran. The intelligence of all the countries were left behind," the Madhya Pradesh CM added.

CM Shivraj paid floral tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP party office in BJP. He was accompanied by state BJP president and Khajuraho Lok Sabha member VD Sharma and party's state general secretary (organization) Suhas Bhagat.