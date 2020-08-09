Guwahati reporter accused of photographing rape survivor, 'threatening family'

The Network of Women in Media on Sunday put forth a statement of sorts condemning the "attempt to harass and intimidate the family of a minor rape survivor" by a journalist. The NWMI identified the scribe in question as "Samsul Rehman, a stringer from the Guwahati-based DY365 news channel and Amar Asom newspaper." Many twitter users have also taken up the issue now.

The NWMI article, posted to their website says that Rehman had visited the family in their Guwahati home on August 4. On the pretext of reporting about the case, he had clicked photos against the family's wishes. "As they tried to prevent him from taking photographs, he reportedly said that he knew his job, 'so don’t tell me (how to do it).'" the article adds.

Contacting the editor of his organisation too did not yield the hoped for results. While the editor said that action would be taken against the reporter, that very night Rehman allegedly called up the family and threatened them with a legal case for “misbehaviour”.