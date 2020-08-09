Mumbai police rubbishes media reports that claimed Disha Salian was found dead without clothes

As investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise continues, the death of his former manager, Disha Salian, has also come under the scanner. Many allege that there is a link between the two, even though at present there exists no proof of the same.

Salian had died on June 8 in an apparent suicide, reportedly after falling off her residence in Mumbai. Her death, when taken in conjunction with Rajput's has caused many to cry foul.

There have also been many media reports, including those that recently stated that Salian had been found without clothes on her body. This was a claim that several media organisations, including Times Now and Republic TV had made after accessing her post mortem report. Other news organisations had then quoted these reports to further spread the information.