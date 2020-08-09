Mumbai police rubbishes media reports that claimed Disha Salian was found dead without clothes

As investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise continues, the death of his former manager, Disha Salian, has also come under the scanner. Many allege that there is a link between the two, even though at present there exists no proof of the same.
Salian had died on June 8 in an apparent suicide, reportedly after falling off her residence in Mumbai. Her death, when taken in conjunction with Rajput's has caused many to cry foul.
There have also been many media reports, including those that recently stated that Salian had been found without clothes on her body. This was a claim that several media organisations, including Times Now and Republic TV had made after accessing her post mortem report. Other news organisations had then quoted these reports to further spread the information.
But as with many of the claims surrounding Sushant's death, here too contradictions exist. The Mumbai Police on Sunday came out with a clarification, denying these reports.
"This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian's body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did 'panchnama' of the body. Her parents were at the spot," Vishal Thakur the DCP of Zone-11 clarified.
The official added that Disha had made her last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has already been recorded. He said that the statements of around 20-25 people have been recorded thus far in connection with the case.
Interestingly enough, Disha's father Satish Salian had recently written a letter to the Mumbai Police alleging harassment and atrocity by the media on his family. While the rumours he had addressed in his letter were different, Satish Salian had said that these were tall tales being "cooked by the media".
Denying allegations regarding rape and murder or claims of his daughter's involvement with politicians or her attendance at parties with with big names of the film fraternity, he had called for the police to take "reasonable action".
An accidental death report (ADR) had been registered in connection with Disha Salian's death at the Malvani police station, and her father's letter says that the family does not suspect any foul play in her death. They are satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Mumbai Police and have faith in them, a senior official said.
More recently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also spoke about Salian's death in his weekly column for the party mouthpiece, Saamana. Raut lamented that Salian's death alleging that Sushant's former manager was also being maligned.
(With inputs from agencies)
