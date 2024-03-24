Guwahati: IIT Student Arrested After He Shares Interest In Joining ISIS Through LinkedIn Post

Representational Image

A fourth-year Biotechnology student from IIT-Guwahati has been arrested by authorities after expressing intentions to join ISIS. Hailing from Delhi, the student made claims on a social media platform and via emails before disappearing from the IIT-Guwahati campus, according to a news report from NDTV.

According to media reports, the student has now been charged by the Guwahati police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Act. He was also been produced in court today, where the Guwahati court sentenced him to 10-day police custody.

Lookout Issued After Student's LinkedIn Post Explained His Decision

A lookout alert was issued for the IIT-Guwahati student after he posted an open letter on LinkedIn explaining his decision.

Soon after, officials contacted IIT-Guwahati authorities, it was revealed that the student had been missing since noon, and his mobile phone was switched off, media reports revealed.

Suspicious Activities Done By The Student

Media reports also revealed that during the interrogation, a black flag resembling the ISIS flag and an Islamic manuscript were recovered from the student's hostel room. The student, described as a loner without many campus acquaintances, had aroused suspicion due to his recent actions.

Haris Farooqi Head Of ISIS In India Arrested

Recently, Haris Farooqi, the alleged head of ISIS in India was arrested, in Dhubri district for crossing over from Bangladesh, according to media reports.

In a related development, Haris Farooqi, known for his activities since 2019, was arrested along with an associate named Anurag Singh alias Rehan in Assam. Farooqi, originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged involvement in setting up ISIS modules across multiple states in India.