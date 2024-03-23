IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The DST-Center for Policy Research, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore on Friday hosted a workshop titled "Water for Future" aimed at addressing critical water-related issues and exploring sustainable solutions on the occasion of World Water Day. The event was inaugurated by IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi and attended by experts, scholars, and enthusiasts passionate about securing a water-secure future.

Joshi said, “This workshop would primarily delve upon rainwater harvesting specifically tailored for the IIT Indore campus. It will encourage active participation and knowledge-sharing among participants, fostering a deeper understanding of sustainable water management practices. We would also be discussing to address contemporary water challenges, scarcity and sustainability.”

The workshop featured two lectures. Dr Dinesh Kumar, executive director, Institute for Resource Analysis and Policy, delivered a thought-provoking session on "Water Policy Making in India: The Need for Scientific Evidence," shedding light on the crucial role of evidence-based policies in effective water management.

Prof Pranab Mohapatra from IIT Gandhinagar presented a framework for creating water-sensitive cities, emphasising the integration of technology and sustainable practices. A compendium on the progress of the project, ‘Technological Innovation and Intellectual Property’ from DST-Center of Policy Research, IIT Indore’ was also released during the session.