Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment: Ex gratia announced of Rs 5 lakhs for deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries

A total of 3 deaths and 20 injuries have been reported so far after twelve coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal on Thursday evening. According to the information received by Indian Railways, a lot of passengers were travelling from Assam in the train. The incident took place around 5 pm.

The Indian Railways has announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakhs for deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, " I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced,"

#UPDATE | Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment: Ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakhs for deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries: Indian Railways — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Following the accident, the District Railway Manager (DMR) and the (Assistant Divisional Railway Manager) rushed to the site along with the accident relief train and medical van.

"Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," Indian Railways informed.

The accident occurred more than 90 km from Alipurduar Junction, he added.

A High-level Commissioner Railway Safety enquiry has been ordered in the accident.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:53 PM IST