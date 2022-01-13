Maharashtra: Timings for Diva-Ratnagiri-Diva passenger changed by Central Railway; check details here

Railways have decided to revise the arrival and departure timings of Diva-Ratnagiri-Diva passenger train at Central Railway stations with effect from 15.01.2022 as per details below:
Revised timings of 50103 Diva - Ratnagiri Passenger
Diva Dep 15.20 hrs
Panvel - Arr 15.50 hrs Dep 15.53 hrs
Apta - Arr 16.12 hrs Dep 16.13 hrs
Jite - Arr 16.24 hrs Dep 16.25 hrs
Pen- Arr 16.37 hrs Dep 16.38 hrs
Kasu - Arr 16.50 hrs Dep 16.51 hrs
Nagothane Arr 17.03 hrs Dep 17.04 hrs
Roha - Arr 17.25 hrs Dep 17.30 hrs
Revised timings of 50104 Ratnagiri – Diva Passenger
Roha Arr 10.55 hrs Dep 11.00 hrs
Nagothane Arr 11.15 hrs Dep 11.16 hrs
Kasu Arr 11.28 hrs Dep 11.29 hrs
Pen Arr 11.43 hrs Dep 11.44 hrs
Jite Arr. 11.55 hrs Dep 11.56 hrs
Apta Arr 12.08 hrs Dep 12.09 hrs
Panvel Arr 12.27 hrs Dep 12.30 hrs
Diva at 13.25 hrs
Passengers are also requested to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in website or download NTES App for detail timings at the stations having halt for the above trains before commencement of their journey to avoid any inconvenience on this score.
Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.
