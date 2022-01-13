Maharashtra: Timings for Diva-Ratnagiri-Diva passenger changed by Central Railway; check details here

Railways have decided to revise the arrival and departure timings of Diva-Ratnagiri-Diva passenger train at Central Railway stations with effect from 15.01.2022 as per details below:

Revised timings of 50103 Diva - Ratnagiri Passenger

Diva Dep 15.20 hrs

Panvel - Arr 15.50 hrs Dep 15.53 hrs

Apta - Arr 16.12 hrs Dep 16.13 hrs

Jite - Arr 16.24 hrs Dep 16.25 hrs

Pen- Arr 16.37 hrs Dep 16.38 hrs

Kasu - Arr 16.50 hrs Dep 16.51 hrs

Nagothane Arr 17.03 hrs Dep 17.04 hrs

Roha - Arr 17.25 hrs Dep 17.30 hrs

Revised timings of 50104 Ratnagiri – Diva Passenger

Roha Arr 10.55 hrs Dep 11.00 hrs

Nagothane Arr 11.15 hrs Dep 11.16 hrs

Kasu Arr 11.28 hrs Dep 11.29 hrs

Pen Arr 11.43 hrs Dep 11.44 hrs

Jite Arr. 11.55 hrs Dep 11.56 hrs

Apta Arr 12.08 hrs Dep 12.09 hrs

Panvel Arr 12.27 hrs Dep 12.30 hrs

Diva at 13.25 hrs

Passengers are also requested to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in website or download NTES App for detail timings at the stations having halt for the above trains before commencement of their journey to avoid any inconvenience on this score.

Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:08 PM IST