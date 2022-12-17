e-Paper Get App
Gurugram shocker: Lawyer parks car to urinate at roadside, robbers flee with his Mercedes; 3 arrested

When the lawyer was returning home in Gurugram, he was robbed at knife-point when he took a break on the roadside to urinate.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
Representative Image | Unsplash
Gurugram: Three men robbed a Mercedes car from a lawyer at knife-point in Sector 29 area and fled with it, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by lawyer Anuj Bedi, who lives in Sector 66, the incident took place between the fire station and Audi showroom chowk in Sector 29 area Thursday around 8.50pm.

"I was returning home from a liquor shop in Sector 29 in my white Mercedes-C220 (2014 model) car. I stopped my car on a roadside just ahead of the Audi showroom chowk, and went to urinate.

"I had left my car running and when I returned, a Hyundai car came from behind and stopped in front of my car. Three men came out of it and one of them held me at knife-point and threatened me. Finally they fled away with my car," Bedi said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 382 (snatching by using criminal force), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 29 police station.

"We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby area. The accused will be arrested soon," said ASI Sandeep Kumar, the Investigating Officer. 

