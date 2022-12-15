Even without a Rolls Royce, Lionel Messi's $50 mn car collection exudes class, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 15, 2022
Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, worth Rs 296 crore.| Messi reportedly outbid Christiano Ronaldo for this with an amount that can buy Rolce Royces for an entire football team.
Pagani Zonda Roadster, worth Rs 32 crore.| This is only one of 40 models made, with a top speed of 349 kmph.
Mercedes SLS AMG, worth Rs Rs 5 crore.| The SLS was the first Mercedes ever designed and produced, and the AMG is its modern rendition.
Maserati Gran Turismo, worth Rs 2 crore.|This Italian beauty hits zero to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, mirroring Messi's surge on the field.
Range Rover Vogue, worth Rs 2.3 crore.| The SUV is known to be tough and fast in equal measures hitting 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds.
Range Rover Sport, worth Rs 57 lakh.| The stable of a start such as Messi would be incomplete without a sporty beast.
Cadillac Escalade, worth Rs 2 crore.| Known to drive around American Presidents, one of these is also owned by Christiano Ronaldo.