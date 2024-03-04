Gurugram Restaurant Horror: 5 People Vomit Blood After Eating Mouth Freshener, 2 In Critical Condition (Watch Shocking Video)

In a shocking incident at a restaurant in Gurugram, Haryana, five individuals found themselves in a critical condition after consuming a mouth freshener that turned out to be poisonous. The incident has sparked panic among locals, as the victims experienced severe health complications, including bleeding from the mouth.

Details of horror

After enjoying a meal at the unidentified restaurant, they opted for a customary mouth freshener. However, moments after ingesting the supposedly refreshing concoction, they began to experience a burning sensation, followed by bouts of vomiting. To their horror, blood started to pour from their mouths, prompting immediate concern.

Video

गुरुग्राम के एक बार में माउथ फ्रेशनर खाते ही 5 लोग बीमार,खून की उल्टियां pic.twitter.com/kFanq9m2Ro — Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) March 4, 2024

According to news reports, all five victims were swiftly rushed to a private hospital for urgent medical attention. The latest update reveals that two out of the five individuals are currently in dire conditions, highlighting the severity of the poisoning.

Preliminary reports suggest that the mouth freshener contained a deadly acid, as confirmed by a doctor cited by Pipa News. The doctor emphasised the hazardous nature of the substance, stating that its consumption could potentially be fatal.