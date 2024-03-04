 Maharashtra Horror: Mother Hangs Herself After Killing Her 2 Children In Solapur; Reason Behind Drastic Step Yet To Be Ascertained
Police so far believe that Sneha must have hung the kids first and then she must have committed suicide by hanging her own self

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Maharashtra Horror: Mother Hangs Herself After Killing Her 2 Children In Solapur; Reason Behind Drastic Step Yet To Be Ascertained | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

In a shocking case that has come to light from Solapur city of Maharashtra, a mother killed her self after killing her two children in her house. The woman hanged herself after hanging her children to death. The incident was reported in Sarvadenagara near Muligaon road. The deceased have been identified as Sneha Santosh Chillal(30), Sandhya Santosh Chillal (age 11), Manoj Kumar Santosh Chillal (7). The investigation into the incident has been launched however the exact cause that triggered Sneha and drove her to take this drastic step is not clear yet. Police so far believe that Sneha must have hung the kids first and then she must have committed suicide by hanging her own self. MIDC police are conducting the investigation.

Sneha's husband broke down after he realised what had happened. He cried out lout to gather crowd after which MIDC police were informed. Sneha and her children were rushed to the hospital however they were declared dead by the doctors.

Similar case reported in June 2023

A similar case had surfaced in Jaipur in June 2023 when a mother committed suicide after killing her four children by drowning them in a drum filled with water, while in Banswara a father allegedly killed his only son.The incident happened in Baniyawas village of Mandali police station area in Barmer on Saturday.

According to the police, Urmila (27), wife of Hiraram Meghwal killed his daughters Bhavna (8), Vimala (3), and Manisha (2) and son Vikram (5) by drowning them in a water-filled drum. The children could not come out of the drum as she locked the drum. 

