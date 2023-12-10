 Gurugram Crime: Wife Stabs Husband To Death Over Minor Issue, Tries To Mislead Police; Arrested
IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Woman Stabs Husband To Death Over Minor Issue. | Representative pic

Gurugram, December 10: A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death her husband over a minor issue, the police said on Saturday. According to the police, they received information from a private hospital that a 35-year-old man identified as Nilesh was brought to the hospital dead on November 6.

Police found stab injuries on the chest of the victim

During the probe, police found stab injuries on the chest of the victim. While questioning the deceased's wife, Khushboo tried to mislead the police and said that her husband was an alcoholic, and he died naturally due to injuries caused by falling under the influence of alcohol.

The accused woman was arrested in Kanhai village

"After a thorough investigation, the accused disclosed that on November 5 she fought with her husband. During that, she stabbed the victim and left the spot. The accused woman was arrested in Kanhai village on Saturday," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police said. A case of murder was arrested against the woman at Sector-40 police station in Gurugram.

article-image

