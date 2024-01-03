 Gurugram Crime: 'Minor' Volleyball Player Held For Stealing Mobile Phones; 12 Handsets, AC & ₹25,000 Cash Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGurugram Crime: 'Minor' Volleyball Player Held For Stealing Mobile Phones; 12 Handsets, AC & ₹25,000 Cash Recovered

Gurugram Crime: 'Minor' Volleyball Player Held For Stealing Mobile Phones; 12 Handsets, AC & ₹25,000 Cash Recovered

District sports officer Sandhu Bala said the accused player has been removed from the academy. The residential academy had 25 players from across the state.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A minor volleyball player was arrested for stealing mobile phones and some cash and an air conditioner (AC) from Nehru Stadium in the Civil Lines area, police said on Tuesday.

Gurugram Police have recovered 12 mobile phones stolen from other volleyball players and Rs 2,500 in cash from his possession, they added.

District sports officer Sandhu Bala said the accused player has been removed from the academy. The residential academy had 25 players from across the state.

Police acted on a complaint by a coach of the Volleyball Academy at Nehru Stadium who said that 12 phones were stolen from players on December 31.

On the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence, a police team led by SHO of civil line police station Inspector Poonam Hooda arrested the accused who was also a volleyball player at the academy. He was arrested from Nehru Stadium on January 1, police said.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that the accused admitted to stealing 12 mobile phones from his fellow players during questioning.

The accused also revealed that he had also stolen an AC from the Stadium in June 2022. The police team has recovered all the 12 stolen mobile phones and cash worth Rs 2500 from his possession, the spokesperson added.

Read Also
Delhi Police Nabs Ex-Haryana Cricketer Mrinank Singh Who Duped Rishabh Pant Of ₹1.63 Crore
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Shocker: Miscreants Drag Woman, Touch Her Private Parts Over Land Dispute In Belagavi; 20...

Karnataka Shocker: Miscreants Drag Woman, Touch Her Private Parts Over Land Dispute In Belagavi; 20...

Punjab Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts After Fuel Tanker Overturns On Flyover At Khanna In Ludhiana

Punjab Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts After Fuel Tanker Overturns On Flyover At Khanna In Ludhiana

IndiGo Flight With 187 Passengers Onboard Returns To Patna After Developing Technical Problem On Way...

IndiGo Flight With 187 Passengers Onboard Returns To Patna After Developing Technical Problem On Way...

Karnataka Shocker: Garden Owner Chops Off Anganwadi Teacher’s Nose In Anger Over Children Plucking...

Karnataka Shocker: Garden Owner Chops Off Anganwadi Teacher’s Nose In Anger Over Children Plucking...

Watch Video: Leopard Enters Residential Area In Gurugram, Injures One

Watch Video: Leopard Enters Residential Area In Gurugram, Injures One