Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Wishes, greetings, SMS, quotes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as ‘Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav’ and ‘Guru Nanak Gurpurab’, marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru – Guru Nanak. This auspiscious day falls in the month of Kartik (November).

Sikhs across the world celebrate birthdays of all of their ten gurus as Gurpurab. Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji who was the first Sikh Guru to lay the foundation of Sikhism. He was born in 1469 in Talwandi, a village near Lahore. He traveled extensively to spread the message of peace and love. According to Hindu Lunar Calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the Purnima (full moon night) of Kartik month. This year, it will be celebrated on November 19.

The celebration of the festival begins two days prior to the Guru Purab. Devotees across the world read the holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, in the Gurudwaras which is called Akhand Path. A day before the festival, Sikhs hold processions at several places with a palanquin of the Granth and the flag.

On the celebration day, people visit Gurudwaras to offer prayers. Devotees read 'paath' from Guru Granth Sahib at about 4 AM at Amrit Vela and organise many other events. Dressed in traditional attires, people pray with pure hearts.

Here are some quotes and messages to share with loved ones:

1. Jyo kar suraj nikleya, Tare chupe haner ploa. Miti dhund jag chanan hoa, Kaal taarn guru nanak aiya



2. God is one, but he has innumerable forms. He is the creator of all and he himself takes the human form. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.



3. May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Gurpurab.



4. Satguru Nanak pargateya, mitti dund jag chanan hoya,Aap ji nu sri Guru Nanak Devji deGurpurab dian lakh-lakh vadaiyan.Happy Gurpurab.



5. May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.



6. Raj karega khalsa, aakee rehae naa koe, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Happy Gurpurab.



7. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:03 PM IST