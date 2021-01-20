Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: PM Modi, President Kovind and others extend Gurpurab greetings

January 20 is being celebrated this year as the Parkash Purab of the 10th Sikh leader, Guru Gobind Singh. In 2021, Sikhs across the world are celebrating the 354th birth anniversary of the Guru. At the 'Harmandar Sahib' (also known as the Golden Temple in Amritsar) and other historic gurdwaras, devotees have been assembling in large numbers since early in the morning.
Hundreds have thronged to the Takht Kesgarh Sahib gurdwara in Anandpur Sahib town where Guru Gobind Singh founded the 'Khalsa Panth'. And according to reports, religious processions have also been taken out in various parts of the country.
Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter sharing pictures presumably from "grand celebrations in Patna" that he had attended in the past. He also shared a video paying homage to the last Sikh Guru.
"The Guru Sahibs have a special Kripa on me that the 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji took place during the tenure of our Government. I recall the grand celebrations in Patna, where I also had the opportunity to go and pay my respects," the Prime Minister Tweeted.
"My humble tributes on auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh ji's Parkash Purab. His life has been inspiring for humanity, propagating equality and inclusiveness. He wasn't just a spiritual ideal but a warrior who stood by principles even in face of supreme sacrifice,' said President Kovind.
"My heartiest greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today. Guru Ji's name epitomises courage, compassion and service of society. His teachings are eternally relevant and will continue to inspire generations to come," tweeted Vice President Naidu.
