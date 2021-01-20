Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: PM Modi, President Kovind and others extend Gurpurab greetings

January 20 is being celebrated this year as the Parkash Purab of the 10th Sikh leader, Guru Gobind Singh. In 2021, Sikhs across the world are celebrating the 354th birth anniversary of the Guru. At the 'Harmandar Sahib' (also known as the Golden Temple in Amritsar) and other historic gurdwaras, devotees have been assembling in large numbers since early in the morning.

Hundreds have thronged to the Takht Kesgarh Sahib gurdwara in Anandpur Sahib town where Guru Gobind Singh founded the 'Khalsa Panth'. And according to reports, religious processions have also been taken out in various parts of the country.