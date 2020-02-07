Guns, booze and drugs: 99,210 litres of liquor, huge cache of ammunition seized before Delhi Election 2020

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections that are to be held on Saturday (Feb 8), the authorities have seized 99,210 litres of illicit liquor, huge cache of arms and ammunition and drugs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sharat Kumar Sinha said on Friday.

"We have seized 99,210-litres illicit liquor and 774 kg drugs, and 504 illegal arms and 730 ammunitions; 7458 licensed weapons deposited," Kumar said.

The nodal officer of Delhi election also informed that 7,458 licensed weapons were deposited.

Earlier today, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police also arrested two people and seized 55 cartons of illegal liquor from their possession from the Najafgarh area, police said.