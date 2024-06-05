Gulmarg Temple Fire: Century-Old Mandir, Where 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' Song Was Filmed, Reduced To Ashes; Netizens Question Timing

Gulmarg: In a shocking incident that has surfaced from Jammu and Kashmir, a temple located atop a hillock in the tourist resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir reduced to ashes as a mysterious fire struck the area on June 5, Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at a Shiv Temple, which is also known as Rani Temple. As soon as the fire was reported, the concerned authorities including police teams and fire tenders sprung into action and brought the blaze under control. Unfortunately, the temple was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is still being ascertained.

The temple is a century old Maharani temple which was very popular in India because it featured in several Bollywood songs including the super-hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from the movie- "Aap Ki Kasam". While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, local residents have been saddened by the incident and many have raised questions over the timing of the incident. Several Netizens have claimed that it is not a mere coincidence but instead they smell some foul play.

The fire incident comes a day after National Conference (NC) vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday conceded defeat to Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid. Rashid is a separatist leader and is popularly known as Engineer Rashid. He clinched victory in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in North Kashmir.

"It’s not even 24 hours since separatist Engineer Rashid won the election that the historic Maharani temple in Gulmarg was seen in flames overnight, reducing it to ashes. Is it an accident or just a coincidence?", said an X user- Sharmishta Sharma.

Another X user Ravinder Pandita said, "Sad to note that century old Rani temple Gulmarg is gutted in fire. Sabotage or short circuit is a matter of investigation,but we lost a true heritage. Built by Mohini Bai sisodia wife of maharaja Hari Singh ruler of J&K,it is called Rani temple in short. Dharmarth Trust people are there since 6 AM but unfortunately CC tv system is also burnt. Matter needs to be probed thoroughly."