Gujrat: Bajrang Dal members force KFC in Ahmedabad to shut down after their controversial tweet on Kashmir

A group of Bajrang Dal members forcing the food joint KFC in Ahmedabad to shut down in view of its controversial tweet over Kashmir. Bajrang Dal's chief Jwalit Mehta said "unless these companies tweet that Kashmir is part of India, we won't let it do the business. " reported Satish Jha on Deccan Herald.

Fast food restaurant chain KFC's India arm on Monday evening "deeply apologized" for a social media post supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' by its Pakistan arm. Taking to Twitter, KFC India wrote, "We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride."

KFC, a fast food restaurant chain, in a social media post supported the separatists in Kashmir and posted "Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris."

After the backlash, KFC issued an apology on social media over the post, saying they “honour and respect India”.

Both KFC and Pizza Hut also deleted their posts after #BoycottKFC and #BoycottPizzaHut started trending on Twitter.

Some Twitter users also shared screenshots of KFC's tweets and shared it on all platforms.

(With IANS inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:02 PM IST