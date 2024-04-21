Gujarat's Anand Bullet Train Station: A Fusion Of Innovation And Cultural Heritage

In the heart of the Milk City of India, Anand, a new marvel of modern engineering and design is taking shape – the Anand Bullet Train Station. Set against the backdrop of the bustling city known for its rich dairy heritage, this station promises to be more than just a transportation hub; it's a symbol of innovation and cultural integration.

"Drawing inspiration from the fluid nature, shape, and color of milk droplets, the façade and interior design of the Anand Bullet Train Station encapsulate the essence of the region's dairy culture" said an official adding that under-construction station will be developed as a hub through integration with all basic modes of transportation for better, faster and hassle-free connectivity to and from the station.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Enhanced Connectivity At The High-Speed Rail Station

According to National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, The station will have three floors (Ground, Concourse and Platform) having two side platforms and 4 tracks in between. It will be equipped with all modern and advanced facilities and amenities. There will be ticketing and waiting areas, a business-class lounge, a nursery, restrooms, information booths, retail centres etc. Moreover, skylight provisions will be present on the roof and exterior sides for natural lighting.

"In addition to the existing connectivity of station through link road with NH-64, NHSRCL( National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd) has acquired additional strip of land along the viaduct for connection station directly to NH-64 on one side and SH-150 on the other side.

The Multimodal Traffic Integration Plan ensures smooth, fast, safe and comfortable movement of all vehicles (public and private). Due consideration has been given to pedestrian and Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) movement (like auto rickshaws etc.) in the station area while planning the parking and pick up/drop off facilities." said an official.

Improved Infrastructure and Connectivity Plans for Smooth Passenger Movement

"Passenger pick and drop off and parking facility are planned adjacent to station building for cars, two wheelers, autos and buses along with pedestrian plaza space. The segregated pick up/drop off areas will reduce the pick-up/drop off time for private and public transport vehicles and will lead to smooth movement in the station forecourt and reduce the congestion especially in peak hours of operation" said an official.

The nearest railway station will be Uttarsanda railway station, located around 600 m east from the station, while the nearest major station will be Nadiad Junction railway station, located around 10 km from the station. The nearest airport will be Vadodara Airport, located 54 km while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at Ahmedabad is located 70 km from the station. In first phase Bullets train services will be likely to start in 2026 between Surat and Bilimora .