Gujarat: WR Changes Timings Of Several Trains Due To 4-Hour Rail Block On December 12 & 13 In Valsad – Surat Section

Representational image

In a crucial development, a scheduled block of 4 hours is set to take place on the 12th and 13th of December, 2023, between Maroli and Sachin Yard in the Valsad – Surat section. This block is essential for the replacement of steel girders with PSC slabs on a bridge, prompting adjustments to train schedules.

On Tuesday, 12th December, 2023, the block will be in effect from 11:50 am to 3:50 pm, while on Wednesday, 13th December, 2023, it will be from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. This operation will lead to the rescheduling and regulation of several Western Railway trains.

According to senior officers from Western Railway, a total of 12 trains will either be regulated or rescheduled on 12th December. Additionally, the Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express is slated to be regulated by 30 minutes on 13th December.

The impacted trains include:

Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi – Bandra Terminus SF Express (journey commencing on 11th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by 4.00 hours, Porbander – Secunderabad SF Express (journey commencing on 12th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by 3.00 hours, Porbander – Dadar Saurashtra Express (journey commencing on 11th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by 2.30 hours, Tuticorin – Okha Vivek Express (journey commenced on 10th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by 1.00 hour, Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Special (journey commencing on 12th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by 1.00 hour, Yasvantpur – Barmer AC Express (journey commencing on 11th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by one hour,

Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express will be regulated by 40 minutes, Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garibrath will be regulated by 50 minutes, Kochuveli – Chandigarh Sampark Kranti will be regulated by 40 minutes, Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 1.40 hours, Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Express will be regulated by 30 minutes,Valsad – Haridwar Express will be regulated by 25 minutes on 12th December.

"This block is a necessary step for infrastructure improvement but may inconvenience travelers, emphasizing the importance of staying informed about adjusted schedules during this period," said an official of WR.