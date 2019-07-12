Gujarat: Worker dies in Surat due to electric shock

Surat: A worker died on Friday at a factory in the Bamroli industrial area allegedly due to electric shock. Others workers immediately gathered in protest and demanded compensation for the dead worker.

Vidhi Chaudhary, DCP said, "There was a death in the Bamroli area. The reason of death has not been ascertained till now but the co-workers claimed that the death was due to electric shock. They were demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation from the owner of the factory. They were protesting on this issue." "Police were called in to control the situation. We arrested 19 people and brought the situation under control," she added.