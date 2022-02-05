Gujarat: Woman assaults 8 month old boy, child battles for life in ICU

An infant who was just 8 months old was mercilessly beaten by a female caretaker in Gujarat’s Surat district. Having unable to tolerate the pain of the assault, the child had to be admitted in ICU at a private hospital. It was reported that the child was battling for life after brain hemorrhage due to the assault, as reported by India Today.

The crime was brought to notice due to alert parents who had installed CCTV footage at their rooms. The installation was a result of neighbour's word about their children crying in absence - when left with the caretaker.

Referring the video of the horrific incident, India Today mentioned that the woman was seen repeatedly bashing the child’s head against the bed, twisting his hair and slapping him mercilessly.

Kid's father Mitesh Patel filed a case with regard to attempt to murder against the woman at Rander police station of Surat. According to the police, the accused Komal Chandlekar was married but childless, thus suspecting the reason behind the crime.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 01:26 PM IST